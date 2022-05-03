Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.21. 32,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.56. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

