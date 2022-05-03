Keebeck Alpha LP Has $428,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

RCL stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,354. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.45 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

