Keebeck Alpha LP Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,635,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 22,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,797,000. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,664,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.83. 544,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,205,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.80 and a 200-day moving average of $147.58. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $111.01 and a one year high of $189.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $207.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.