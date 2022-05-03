Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $332,000 in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 768,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

MC traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.64. 9,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,963. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.75.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

