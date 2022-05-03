Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 417,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.33% of Metromile as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Metromile by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Metromile by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

MILE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metromile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MILE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,346. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $128.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.69. Metromile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. Metromile had a negative net margin of 217.82% and a negative return on equity of 81.21%. Analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Metromile, Inc provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks.

