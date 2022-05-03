Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 604 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Intuit by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.52 on Tuesday, hitting $431.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,655. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $465.37 and a 200-day moving average of $552.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

