Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

GE traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.05. 322,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,995,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.19. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.