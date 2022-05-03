Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.09, but opened at $49.70. Kemper shares last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 8,957 shares trading hands.

The insurance provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29.

Kemper Company Profile (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

