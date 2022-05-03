Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

In related news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

