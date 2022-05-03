Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €795.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €795.00 ($836.84) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 57.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €600.00 ($631.58) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($731.58) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($787.37) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €805.00 ($847.37) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($947.37) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €760.21 ($800.23).

EPA:KER traded down €8.90 ($9.37) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €504.20 ($530.74). The stock had a trading volume of 177,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €566.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €637.82. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($243.53) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($439.37).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

