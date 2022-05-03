Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €810.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €810.00 ($852.63) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($731.58) price target on Kering in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($787.37) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($836.84) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, March 21st. HSBC set a €600.00 ($631.58) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($736.84) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €760.21 ($800.23).

KER stock traded down €8.90 ($9.37) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €504.20 ($530.74). The company had a trading volume of 177,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €566.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €637.82. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($243.53) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($439.37).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

