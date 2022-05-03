Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Price Target Raised to €120.00

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from €115.00 ($121.05) to €120.00 ($126.32) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRYAY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($142.11) to €128.00 ($134.74) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €127.00 ($133.68) to €122.00 ($128.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($142.11) to €136.00 ($143.16) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,843.40.

Kerry Group stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.86. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.89%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

