Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Sells $312,381.25 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,821,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,120. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.