Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46. Kforce has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $81.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 60,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

