Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.01 Million

Brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) to post $424.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.20 million and the lowest is $412.60 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $289.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. 4,321,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 45.78%.

About Kimco Realty (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.