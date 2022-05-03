Kin (KIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $760,092.00

Kin (KIN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kin has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Kin has a market cap of $45.66 million and $760,092.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00219335 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00218804 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00156544 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 258% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038841 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00432308 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,090.46 or 1.84801222 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,204,746,105 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

