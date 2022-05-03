Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) PT Raised to €95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €93.00 ($97.89) to €95.00 ($100.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($125.26) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($125.26) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

KGSPY stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $126.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.79.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

