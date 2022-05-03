KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

KKR traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.15. 151,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,739. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.