Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Trading Down 0.9%

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $23.97. Approximately 1,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

KLPEF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Klépierre from €18.00 ($18.95) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC raised Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Klépierre from €20.40 ($21.47) to €18.60 ($19.58) in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

