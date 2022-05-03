Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives $23.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KN. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,795. Knowles has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $1,062,301.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,762. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Knowles by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

