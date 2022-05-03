Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS KNCAY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177. Konica Minolta has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

