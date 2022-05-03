Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) PT Raised to €3.60

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.60 ($3.79) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

KKPNY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. 297,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $3.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

