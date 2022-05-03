Korea Investment CORP Acquires 126,165 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,165 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $15,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 59.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

