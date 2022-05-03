Korea Investment CORP Acquires 16,400 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of AON worth $34,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON stock opened at $282.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.54. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.83.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

