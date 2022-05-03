Korea Investment CORP Acquires 253,329 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,762,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,329 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.13% of Schlumberger worth $52,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

