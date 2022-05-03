Korea Investment CORP Acquires 52,400 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $44,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,043 shares of company stock worth $34,531,594 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $150.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average of $163.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

