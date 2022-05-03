Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.19% of Gildan Activewear worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

