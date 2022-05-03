Korea Investment CORP Boosts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.