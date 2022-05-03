Korea Investment CORP Buys 194,400 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Invesco worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Invesco by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,248,000 after acquiring an additional 654,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,057 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Invesco by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,278,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after acquiring an additional 616,160 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Invesco by 647.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Invesco Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.