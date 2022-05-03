Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $41,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $430.81 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

