Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $36,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

NYSE USB opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.