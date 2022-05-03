Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $43,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 44,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $219.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.64 and a 200 day moving average of $223.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.13.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

