Korea Investment CORP Has $12.83 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after buying an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,030,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,105,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,281,000 after buying an additional 34,211 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 949,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 842,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,648,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI opened at $307.03 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.59 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.62.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

