Korea Investment CORP Has $31.24 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 773.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Liberty Broadband worth $31,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after buying an additional 736,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,222,000 after acquiring an additional 685,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,849,000 after buying an additional 646,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,039,000 after buying an additional 500,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,289,000 after buying an additional 404,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. The company had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

