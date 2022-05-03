Korea Investment CORP Has $51.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 732,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $51,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,538 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,703,000 after purchasing an additional 846,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $40,502,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

