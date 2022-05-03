Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of NetApp worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NetApp by 95.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 74.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.