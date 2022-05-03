Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 18,100 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,590 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,175 shares of company stock worth $22,895,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.07.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.