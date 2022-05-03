Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $43,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

