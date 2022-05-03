Korea Investment CORP Sells 146,900 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 146,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $14,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 3.5% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.66 and a beta of 0.56. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

