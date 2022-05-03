Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,513,509 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,513,509 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JD. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 255.5% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of JD.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,815,000 after buying an additional 484,401 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,909,000 after buying an additional 558,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

Shares of JD stock opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.76 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

