Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,242,300 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,242,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $47,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after acquiring an additional 503,371 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after acquiring an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after buying an additional 634,567 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $56.13.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

