Korea Investment CORP Sells 87,500 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,116,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,586,000 after purchasing an additional 701,793 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 14.87%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

