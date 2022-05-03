Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $39,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

