Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

KOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Shares of KOS opened at $6.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 476,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65,669 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,593,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

