Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,400 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 735,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Koss in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Koss by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOSS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. 115,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,789. The company has a market cap of $60.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.17 and a beta of -1.38. Koss has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

Koss ( NASDAQ:KOSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Koss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

