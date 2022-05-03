Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KTOS opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -770.00 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $174,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,302. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

