Kuehne + Nagel International AG Declares Dividend of $1.31 (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.3138 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHNGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.40.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

