Kuehne + Nagel International AG Declares Dividend of $1.31 (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.3138 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.
Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.
