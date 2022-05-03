Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $299.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $1.3138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

