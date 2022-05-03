Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives $82.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $8,758,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,459,000 after purchasing an additional 190,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.22. 781,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

