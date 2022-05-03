KUN (KUN) Market Cap Hits $46,864.23

KUN (KUN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. KUN has a total market cap of $46,864.23 and approximately $1,228.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KUN has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One KUN coin can currently be bought for $23.43 or 0.00061187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001609 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00220899 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.87 or 0.00482732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00039004 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,644.18 or 1.87079385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.